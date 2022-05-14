Saturday AM Forecast: Showers still in the forecast but sunshine is coming up

This could be our last rainy day for a while!

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The muggies are back again this morning. Waking up with temperatures in the 60s. Showers are expected in the afternoon hours as our daytime highs get into the high 80s. Some people may stay on the cooler side if they see more cloud cover and showers. Most of the showers will start around 3 pm. These showers have a chance of becoming severe storms. The main threats being gusty winds exceeding 60 mph, hail, and street or poor drainage flooding. If you plan on doing any outdoor activities I suggest getting them knocked out in the morning hours. Some showers could linger into the overnight hours on Sunday.

Up Next: Sunday we will be waking up again in the high 60s but our rainy pattern will start to change. If you see a shower on Sunday it will be brief and mainly in the early morning hours. No need to cancel any plans on Sunday because of the rain. We will be heating up to the upper-80s and most of us will be feeling like 90s. Monday morning waking up in the high 60s with sunny skies. Our temperatures start to ramp up to the 90s next week and we have a couple of dry days in the forecast.

The showers are wrapping up today. We are looking forward to a mostly sunny Sunday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.





