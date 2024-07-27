Saturday AM Forecast: rain coverage slowly decreasing over the next several days

We have been stuck in a very rainy pattern. The good news is rain coverage will slowly be working its way down the next several days. Next week will feature a very typical summer pattern.

Today & Tonight: Showers and storms once again look likely today, but coverage will be less than yesterday. About 70% of the viewing area will pick up measurable rainfall. That means 30% will stay dry. These storms will mainly be in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be near 91 degrees and partly sunny skies. Any storms will quickly fade after dark. Lows will be near 77 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Up Next: An upper level ridge of high pressure will move over our area by Sunday and through next week. Moisture will also begin to decrease at the same time. The result of both minor changes will be a slight drop off in the number of showers and thunderstorms that are able to develop across the area each day. Coverage will be scattered on Sunday and isolated Monday well into the middle of next week. With fewer locations catching a cooling rain, high temperatures will return to the mid 90s with summer humidity pushing feels-like temperatures well over 100 degrees.

The Tropics: An area of disturbed weather over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean is expected to interact with an approaching tropical wave during the next several days. There is a low chance of development while it approaches the Lesser Antilles during the early to middle part of next week and moves generally west-northwestward near the Greater Antilles toward the latter part of the week.

