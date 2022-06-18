Saturday AM Forecast: Potentially record breaking heat

“It’s HOT y’all”

More heat is on the way!

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Temperatures will be on the steamy side today. Climbing into the high-90s, some may even scratch 100° by the afternoon hours. Heat index temperatures will be well into the triple digits for several hours today. Some afternoon showers are possible. If you see a shower then you are one of the lucky ones, you will get a brief cool down. Some clouds will be sticking around but we will be seeing mostly sunny skies today. As we head into the overnight hours temperatures will fall into the mid-70s.

A Heat Advisory is in effect today for the Capital Area. Feels like temperatures could reach 108-110° for a period of time today.

*HEAT ADVISORY* for the shaded area. Keep an eye on kids, pets, the elderly and check the backseat! #lawx #mswx Our latest forecast: https://t.co/1NFYtqf6dL pic.twitter.com/aYPsmwyeKC — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) June 18, 2022

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: We could be flirting with some record breaking heat this weekend. The weekend is shaping up to be a hot one. As we head into Sunday, temperatures will be starting off in the mid-70s with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will rapidly warm into the upper 90s throughout the day. A shower is possible in the afternoon hours, but most will go without seeing rain. Starting the work week, we will see more drying out in our forecast. This will give us ample opportunity to heat up into the high-90s, some might even see 100°, throughout the week. Feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits, expect the heat advisories to continue into next week.

