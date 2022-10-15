Saturday AM Forecast: More sunshine today, shift in the pattern coming tomorrow

A warm weekend, but more changes coming to the forecast.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Waking up to a chilly start this morning, temperatures in the mid-50s and completely clear skies. Not expecting much changing in the forecast today, it will look a lot like Friday just a little warmer. Daytime highs are going to continue to climb into the high-80s. Today will be the hotter day of the weekend but also the drier day. Into the afternoon hours the skies will stay completely clear and dew points stay low. Overnight temperatures will fall back into the low-60s and the pattern is set to repeat again for Sunday.

Up Next: Sunday starts the next shift in the weather pattern. We will be waking up cool with sunny skies. Temperatures will stay above average in the mid-to-high 80s during the afternoon hours. Throughout the day some cloud cover begins to build in along the leading edge of an approaching cold front. A shower possible as the front moves closer into the area into the evening hours. Overnight temperatures will gall into the 60s but the cloud cover will act like a blanket holding in the warmer more humid conditions. Starting your Monday on the muggy side with showers and storms to start your day. The good thing about seeing rain early in the day, it will all be gone by the afternoon. As the cold front finishes pushing through the area we will start to see winds shift out of the North and cooler, drier air will start funneling into the area. Monday will not be cold, but starting Tuesday we will see some drastic changes in the forecast. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.