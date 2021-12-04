Latest Weather Blog
Saturday AM Forecast: Mild weekend, stormy next week
The Forecast:
After some lingering morning fog, expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.
For those heading down to the coast this weekend, there is a chance for a spotty shower. Majority of the area will be rain free.
Dense fog will become a concern again overnight. A Dense Fog Advisory will likely be issued later today for Sunday morning.
Looking Ahead:
Sunday will be another warm and muggy afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds will increase through out the day ahead of our next storm system.
A front will bring widespread showers and storms across the region on Monday morning - midday. A few storms may produce gusty winds but overall the severe weather threat is low. Rainfall amounts in heavier storms may add up to 1-3 inches.
Trending News
Remember, you can always get the forecast and a look at current radar on the free WBRZ WX app!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Families excited for return of Festival of Lights to Downtown Baton Rouge
-
As deadline approaches, 1600 kids remain without a sponsor in Salvation Army's...
-
Jury convicts Melanie Curtin of raping unconscious victim at deputy's home
-
'Devastsating': Defense attorneys react to Melanie Curtin's conviction
-
Deadly shooting on I-10 stemmed from confrontation in another parish, Ascension deputies...
Sports Video
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...
-
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football...
-
Fans share their excitement about new LSU head coach Brian Kelly
-
New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge