Saturday AM Forecast: Mild weekend, stormy next week

3 hours 41 minutes 39 seconds ago Saturday, December 04 2021 Dec 4, 2021 December 04, 2021 10:48 AM December 04, 2021 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

The Forecast:

After some lingering morning fog, expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.

For those heading down to the coast this weekend, there is a chance for a spotty shower. Majority of the area will be rain free.

Dense fog will become a concern again overnight. A Dense Fog Advisory will likely be issued later today for Sunday morning.


Looking Ahead:

Sunday will be another warm and muggy afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds will increase through out the day ahead of our next storm system.

A front will bring widespread showers and storms across the region on Monday morning - midday. A few storms may produce gusty winds but overall the severe weather threat is low. Rainfall amounts in heavier storms may add up to 1-3 inches.

