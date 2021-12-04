Saturday AM Forecast: Mild weekend, stormy next week

The Forecast:



After some lingering morning fog, expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.



For those heading down to the coast this weekend, there is a chance for a spotty shower. Majority of the area will be rain free.



Dense fog will become a concern again overnight. A Dense Fog Advisory will likely be issued later today for Sunday morning.



Looking Ahead:

Sunday will be another warm and muggy afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds will increase through out the day ahead of our next storm system.

A front will bring widespread showers and storms across the region on Monday morning - midday. A few storms may produce gusty winds but overall the severe weather threat is low. Rainfall amounts in heavier storms may add up to 1-3 inches.







Remember, you can always get the forecast and a look at current radar on the free WBRZ WX app!