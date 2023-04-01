Latest Weather Blog
Saturday AM Forecast: Keep the sunscreen handy today
Enjoy the sunshine and dry time this weekend.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: A cloudy start to the day, but there will be plenty of sunshine by the afternoon. A weak cold front will pass through dropping dew points just before lunch. Temperatures will say warm but it will be less humid, overall pleasant. Temperatures today will climb into the mid-80s during the afternoon. Overnight skies will stay mostly clear and temperatures will dip into the 50s.
Up Next: Sunday will start with cooler temperatures and clear skies. In the afternoon winds will shift out of the south adding moisture back into the area. Spotty showers will be possible. They will not stick around for very long, and most people will be able to dodge those showers. Temperatures will hold a little cooler in the low-80s for your daytime high. The rainy pattern is set to continue for the start of the work week. Temperatures will stay hot and we may even see some record breaking heat on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Trending News
The Storm Station has you covered with hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State Capitol building lit up purple and gold after LSU's Final Four...
-
Fans celebrate Tiger's Final Four win in Baton Rouge and beyond
-
LSU wins, advances to first national championship in program history
-
Ahead of blight court proceedings, some discarded lifeboats moved to another location...
-
Funeral held for 11-year-old shot and killed in hostage situation
Sports Video
-
LSU beats Virginia Tech, 79-72; Tigers advance to their first-ever national championship
-
LSU wins, advances to first national championship in program history
-
Final Four newbie Virginia Tech meets LSU, decorated Mulkey
-
Lady Tigers count down to Final Four tipoff
-
Tigers take over Dallas ahead of Final Four match-up