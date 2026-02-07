Saturday AM forecast: Great parade weather this weekend

A weak front is moving south of the area this morning, bringing slightly cooler air after Friday’s warm-up. High pressure is building in behind the front, setting up a dry and comfortable weekend across the Capital Region.

Today and tonight: Today will be cooler than Friday, with afternoon highs topping out in the mid 60s to near 70 under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the north, and no rain is expected.

Tonight will be clear and cool as high pressure settles in. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Some patchy frost may be possible in outlying areas, but freezing temperatures are not expected.

Parade Forecast: Mardi Gras parades scheduled for this afternoon and evening should have ideal weather conditions. Afternoon parades will see mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. Evening parades will remain dry and clear, with temperatures dropping through the 50s and into the upper 40s later tonight. A jacket or sweatshirt should be enough for those heading out. Watch out for sunburn. The February sun is stronger than you think!





Up Next: Sunday will be a bit warmer, with highs climbing a few degrees higher than today. By early next week, temperatures continue to trend above normal, with highs returning to the 70s for many areas. A weak disturbance may bring a few light showers Tuesday night into Wednesday, but rain coverage appears limited, and many locations may stay dry.

What to look out for: Warmer and more humid conditions return next week, with a low-end rain chance midweek that will be refined as confidence improves.

– Dave

