Saturday AM Forecast: Beautiful fall weather in store the next several days after early morning cold front

A cold front moved through the capitol area earlier this morning and with it, a lot cooler temperatures. Those temperatures could get as low as 11 degrees below average by Monday.

Today & Tonight: A cold front moved through earlier today. The weather left behind will be very cooperative with all the outdoor events. Viewing should be great for the partial eclipse late Saturday morning into the afternoon. Be sure to gaze safely, sunglasses will not do. For the college football games this weekend, an outer layer may be wanted for morning tailgating or in the stadiums during the evening hours. That won’t be necessary during the middle of the day though as temperatures will work into the low 80s. Tonight, we will bottom out in the low 50's, under clear skies.

Up Next: Sunday will be a little cooler with more distance behind the front. Highs will be in the mid 70s. A reinforcing shot of cool air could send temperatures a few degrees cooler early next week. Monday and Tuesday will have highs in the low 70s followed by lows in the mid 40s. Thermometers will work gradually warmer toward the end of next week in advance of another frontal system—the next earliest chance for any rain.

The Tropics: Sean is struggling to hold on to tropical storm status producing maximum sustained winds of 40mph while moving west-northwest across the east, central Atlantic Ocean. The storm will start to slow down and turn northwest, gradually weakening into a remnant low over the weekend.

A broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for development by the end of the weekend while the disturbance begins to move westward across the central tropical Atlantic. Additional development is expected after that, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the early to middle portion of next week as the system moves steadily westward across the central and western tropical Atlantic.

