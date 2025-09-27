Saturday AM Forecast: A sunny and mild Saturday. Two systems in the Atlantic

A picture-perfect fall weekend is here for south Louisiana. Mornings are starting off cooler and more comfortable, while afternoons warm up with sunshine and low humidity. Meanwhile, the tropics are staying busy with two powerful systems in the Atlantic.

Today & Tonight

It’s a cool and refreshing Saturday morning across the Capital Region with temperatures in the 60s. Skies will stay mostly sunny today, and even though highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s, the lower humidity will keep it feeling pleasant. Great weather for LSU in Oxford today, and perfect weather tonight for Southern here at home. Overnight lows will be dipping into the 60s under clear skies.

Up Next

The quiet, dry pattern sticks around through Sunday and into early next week. Each morning will start mild, and afternoons will warm into the 80s to near 90 with plenty of sunshine. It’s a stretch of nearly perfect fall weather. No rain is expected locally through at least Wednesday.

Tropics

The Atlantic basin remains very active this weekend. Newly formed Tropical Depression #9 is organizing near the Bahamas. It’s expected to become a tropical storm later today, and possibly a hurricane by early next week. The system could bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and flooding to parts of the Bahamas and eventually the Southeast U.S. coast.









Hurricane Humberto has rapidly strengthened overnight, with peak winds now over 145 mph. Humberto is forecast to become a Category 5 hurricane before curving north, possibly bringing impacts to Bermuda by the middle of next week.





Neither system is a threat to the Gulf Coast, but they’ll play a big role in the western Atlantic weather pattern over the coming days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Dave

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.