Saturday AM Forecast: A foggy start then a hot afternoon

The big cool down you have been waiting for is coming... just not this weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: A foggy start to the day but the dense fog will begin to lift as the sun comes up this morning. The skies will stay cloudy into the afternoon, but that will not stop temperatures from getting into the upper-70s. It will be another hot and humid day across the Capital Area. A shower will bubble up in the afternoon but most will stay completely dry. Overnight the pattern will begin to change.

Up Next: You will be waking up Sunday morning to some showers and storms. A weak cold front will move through the area just before sunrise. By the time the line of showers and storms makes it into the Capital Area, it will be just a broken line of showers and storms. There would still be some thunderstorms hanging on. The rain will be well out of the area before lunch and this will give us plenty of time to warm back up. The hot pattern stays locked into the forecast until Wednesday. Our next chance for severe weather will move in Tuesday overnight into Wednesday. Wednesday we will have a greater chance of seeing stronger showers and storms. Once the cold front moves through Wednesday overnight, we will see clearing out and finally some cooling down. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.