'Santa' Steve Carell goes viral in new holiday ad gifting 'togetherness' as best gift of 2020

A 2020-style Christmas commercial featuring Steve Carell is going viral on social media.

Fans raved over Carell's debut in a long-form holiday ad for Xfinity and broadband Thursday, causing "Steve Carell" to trend nationwide on Twitter.

The commercial depicts a last-minute reworking of the traditional Christmas routine among Santa and his helpers.

After a series of intense events in 2020 from COVID-19 to the presidential election to racial unrest, "The Greatest Gift" begins with a socially distanced virtual meeting among Santa and his helpers for a last-minute reworking of the traditional Christmas routine.

One elf recommends "togetherness" as the ultimate gift of 2020. At first, Santa dismisses the idea but realizes there is no better gift.

"This year has been harder than ever and yet, somehow, you all have found a way to pull it off. You reminded us it's not about the toys or the ornaments, it's about the little things," Santa says.

In classic 2020, virtual style, one of Santa's helpers responds over the video call telling Santa that he is on mute.

Santa responds, "I just wanted to say thanks. Thanks for believing."

Watch the full commercial here:

Many voiced their appreciation for the debuted two-minute version of the short film with a message of the importance of togetherness, though several fans want more of Santa Steve.

I want to see Steve Carell play Santa Claus in movie, not a commercial. pic.twitter.com/kATei4CGkG — Shamar English (@english_shamar) November 26, 2020

I don't know who this is directed towards but please start making a "Steve Carell as Santa" movie ASAP pic.twitter.com/4Q4cpSgiSP — Kyle Hanstad (@kstad86) November 26, 2020