78°
Latest Weather Blog
Santa parades by St. George Fire Department postponed ahead of severe weather
BATON ROUGE - Two Santa parades planned by the St. George Fire Department have been rescheduled due to the upcoming severe weather on Tuesday, November 29.
Trending News
The parades planned Tuesday for the Woodridge and Briarwood Estates neighborhoods were moved to Friday, December 2 at 6 p.m..
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR school system asking for people to Adopt an Elf this holiday...
-
Girls reunited with family after going missing Monday night
-
Lung cancer awareness - Survivor explains the importance of getting screened
-
Lung cancer awareness - Get tested early
-
Suspected drunk driver released from hospital, jailed after crash that killed 6-year-old
Sports Video
-
Southeastern hosting Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs Saturday
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner: U-High's Keylan Moses
-
Southeastern running back Derrick Graham has a deep passion for rodeo
-
Southeastern to face Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams