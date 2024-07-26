Latest Weather Blog
Sam's Club receives new recycling unit open to public
BATON ROUGE - A new recycling unit is available and open to the public.
The recycling unit is located at 10444 North Mall Drive at the Sam's Club. You do not have to be a member of Sam's Club to take part in the collection of recyclable materials.
Bring you aluminum, plastic, home cleaning bottles, plastic bags, and food packaging to the unit to help contribute to the recycling effort in Baton Rouge.
The unit is part of a joint effort from Walmart and Sam's Club to promote sustainable living and mindful disposal of items.
“We aspire to become a regenerative company, and the Community Recycling Program is a part of our effort to test and improve access to recycling for our customers,” said Suzanne Cole, senior manager of Sustainability Strategic Initiatives at Walmart. “We are working to continuously improve our efforts to help with plastic reduction and recycling strategies that benefit the broader community.”
