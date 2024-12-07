Salvation Army kick-off event moved to Nov. 20

BATON ROUGE- The Salvation Army is kicking off their Angel Tree and Red Kettle projects in the Baton Rouge area this month and they're asking for help from the community.

This year's Red Kettle and Angel Tree kick-off has been moved back to the Friday, November 20th at the Mall of Louisiana. Families are encouraged to come out and take part in the giving season.

The Angel Tree Giving Program is an annual event that takes place around Christmas time. Each year, holiday shoppers are asked to adopt a needy child through the program and buy them gifts that they wouldn't otherwise receive. You can learn more about the Salvation Army and its programs here.