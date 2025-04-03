Latest Weather Blog
Good 2 Eat: Chicken Cordon Bleu
Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!
Chicken Cordon Bleu
8 ham slices
8 oz Swiss cheese, sliced
4 chicken breasts, boneless sliced in half
Creole seasoning
3 cups honey almond oats cereal , crushed
6 Tbsp. butter, melted
Sauce:
1 cup mayonnaise
1-2 tsp. Creole mustard , to taste
Pat the chicken dry with paper towels. Use a sharp knife to cut each chicken breast in half horizontally to create two chicken breast halves.
Place the chicken breast halves between two sheets of plastic wrap and use a meat mallet or rolling pin to pound them into thin and evenly.
Trending News
Season chicken with Creole seasoning then top each pieces of chicken with a slice of ham and a slice of cheese. Roll tightly, tucking the sides a little, and place on a new piece of plastic wrap.
Wrap the chicken tightly in the plastic wrap, pinching the excess plastic on the sides to create a tootsie-roll shape and twisting them to create a firm chicken roll. Refrigerate the wrapped chicken bundles for at least 30-minutes or up to one day in advance.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Remove chicken from fridge, unwrap. Add cereal to a food processor and pulse into fine crumbs. Add crumbs to a shallow dish or pie plate. Melt butter in a separate shallow dish.
Dip the chicken bundles in melted butter, and then into the cereal crumbs, pressing lightly to help the crumbs stick to the chicken. Transfer to a lightly greased baking sheet.
Bake on the center oven rack for about 30 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through to 165 degrees on a thermometer inserted into the chicken.
Make the sauce by stirring the mayo and mustard together. Taste and add more mustard, as needed, to taste.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Councilman hosting event to get students excited about LEAP test
-
2une In Previews: Music and fun in the capital city this weekend
-
2une In Previews: Twin Oaks Elementary hosting inaugural book festival
-
LSU baseball readies for tough SEC road trip to Oklahoma
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: BRPD officer above legal limit when fiery crash happened, leaked...