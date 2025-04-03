80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In Previews: Twin Oaks Elementary hosting inaugural book festival

3 hours 36 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, April 03 2025 Apr 3, 2025 April 03, 2025 5:36 AM April 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - This weekend, support (very) young authors by attending Twin Oaks Elementary School's inaugural children's book festival!

On Saturday, Apr. 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Twin Oaks is hosting its first "Tales from the Oaks Children's Book Festival."

The festival, the school says, is the culmination of a program that allowed its students to author their own books. 

There will be live readings, author meet-and-greets, crafts, music and concessions. 

Trending News

RSVPs are encouraged and can be sent to jhenderson2@ebrschools.org.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days