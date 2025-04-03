80°
2une In Previews: Twin Oaks Elementary hosting inaugural book festival
BATON ROUGE - This weekend, support (very) young authors by attending Twin Oaks Elementary School's inaugural children's book festival!
On Saturday, Apr. 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Twin Oaks is hosting its first "Tales from the Oaks Children's Book Festival."
The festival, the school says, is the culmination of a program that allowed its students to author their own books.
There will be live readings, author meet-and-greets, crafts, music and concessions.
RSVPs are encouraged and can be sent to jhenderson2@ebrschools.org.
