Salons expecting wave of customers as state reopens

BATON ROUGE- Hair salons are open for business. For the first time in two months, people are able to get a haircut, coloring, and more.

At Just Teased the Salon, the phones are ringing off the hook.

"Fifteen minutes after Governor John Bel Edwards came on, my phone was blowing up. My phone actually crashed," owner Chelsea Leonard said.

Friday, hair salons across Louisiana reopened. For client Tiffaney Morrison, it's been a long wait.

"It was a struggle not having your hair colored to cover the grays. I'm glad she's finally able to do my hair now," Morrison said.

But, there are big changes in the beauty industry. Face masks are provided for employees and guests, limited clients per stylist, and services available by appointment only.

"We're not allowed to have an actual seating area, but to be able to space everyone out to where they're six feet apart for processing time. We kept the chairs, so we're able to wipe them all down after everyone sits," Leonard said.

Leonard says they've been preparing to reopen safely ever since salons had to close their doors. She's now extended her hours to meet the demand.

Owners and staff are excited to have those long hours of work ahead of them.

"I'm excited! I didn't sleep much last night. I had those first-day jitters.

I'm excited, but still very nervous. I'm still very cautious," Leonard said.

Salon owners are currently only able to operate at 25-percent of their building's capacity.