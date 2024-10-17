Saints WR Rashid Shaheed out for rest of the season

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Saints wide receiver and return specialist Rashid Shaheed is out for the season after surgery on his knee.

Shaheed had surgery on Thursday to assess the extent of a meniscus injury that he sustained against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. After further evaluation, doctors decided to repair the meniscus instead of trimming it, which means the receiver is set to miss four to six months for recovery.

Shaheed returned a punt for a touchdown against Tampa Bay and has been a consistent target on offense this season. He has 20 receptions for 349 yards with three touchdowns this season and is under contract with New Orleans through the 2025 season.

The Saints will now be without their top two receivers against the Denver Broncos with receiver Chris Olave also out with a concussion.

Saints kickoff against the Broncos at 7:15 P.M. on Thursday.