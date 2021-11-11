61°
Saints will start Trevor Siemian at QB against Falcons
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints will start back-up quarterback Trevor Siemian against the Atlanta Falcons this weekend.
Head Coach Sean Payton confirmed Friday that Siemian, who took over at QB for the Saints on Sunday when Jameis Winston went down with an ankle injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will get the start on Sunday.
After taking over in the second quarter against the Bucs, Siemian finished the game with 16 completions on 29 pass attempts, 159 yards and a touchdown.
Winston, the previous starter, is expected to miss the rest of the season due to his injury.
