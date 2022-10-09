Saints snap losing streak, beat Seahawks 39-32

NEW ORLEANS - The Saints snapped their losing streak with a 39-32 win against the Seattle Seahawks, improving the Black and Gold to 2-3 on the season.

Taysom Hill was everyone during the first half for the Saints. He had two rushes touchdown, recovered a fumbled and returned kickoffs. The Saints offense showed life in the second quarter using both Hill and Kamara runs.

The Saints' offense did have a solid start to the game, getting points on their opening possession, but struggled the rest of the first quarter.

Geno Smith came into Sunday's matchup leading the league in completion percentage with 77%, and he showed it on the first drive. Smith hit DK Metcalf for a 50-yard touchdown to give Seattle a 7-3 lead. Smith would finished the half going 8-13 with 166 yards and 2 scores.

The Saints defense would hold for most the half until Smith got the Seahawks offense moving again right before the end of the half. But the Saints hold thanks in part to DK Metcalf dropping Geno Smiths pass. Seattle would get 3 but trail 17-13.

Alvin Kamara gave the ball right back to the Hawks, and Geno Smith capitalized throwing a dart to Tyler Lockett for the 35 yard score to end the half 19-17.

To start the second half, the Saints Pete Werner forces a fumble in Seattle territory. That would lead to an Andy Dalton to Chris Olave touchdown. Olave would leave the game though with an concussion.

Then the Saints draw up another Taysom Hill play, this time it's a pass and a wide open Adam Trautman caught the 22 yard touchdown. Hill's 3rd TD of the day gives the Saints a 31-19 lead.