Saints signing former LSU star Tyrann Mathieu

NEW ORLEANS - The Honey Badger is coming home to play for the Saints, according to multiple reports Monday morning.

Those reports said New Orleans native and LSU fan favorite Tyrann Mathieu is expected to finalize a deal with his hometown team shortly. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was among the first to report the impending signing.

The Honey Badger visited the #Saints and did a zoom with the #Eagles, but New Orleans was always the leader in the clubhouse. In the coming days, this should be finalized. A homecoming. https://t.co/wi1yZ5dupA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 2, 2022

Mathieu, who visited with the Saints last month, has made a name for himself in the NFL as an All-Pro safety and Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was also a superstar for the LSU Tigers roughly a decade ago, where he earned the "Honey Badger" moniker for his relentless play on the field.