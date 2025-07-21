Saints sign rookie quarterback to deal before camp starts

NEW ORLEANS - Just a day before the New Orleans Saints are set to report for the start of training camp the team announced they have signed rookie quarterback Tyler Shough to a four-year contract.

This should have been done sooner, however both sides were reportedly haggling over the guaranteed nature of the second round selections contract, a deal that in total is worth around ten million dollars over four years.

The Saints are set to start training camp in New Orleans on Wednesday and obviously new head coach Kellen Moore would like his full compliment of players there to report and practice, certainly the expected starting quarterback in Shough is essential to be in camp and working as much as possible as quickly as possible.

Shough, 6-5, 219, was New Orleans' second round pick (40th overall) out of Louisville. In seven seasons at Oregon (2018-21), Texas Tech (2021-23) and Louisville (2024), the Chandler, Ariz. native played in 39 games and completed 599-of-951 passes (63.0 pct.) for 7,820 yards with 59 touchdowns, also carrying 246 times for 733 yards and 11 scores.