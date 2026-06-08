Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby granted temporary injunction after admitting to gambling on his own team

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby was granted a temporary injunction against the National Collegiate Athletic Association, according to a report by ESPN.

Sorsby was previously ruled ineligible by the NCAA after he admitted to gambling on sports, including his own team, while at Indiana University.

District Judge Ken Curry, who restored Sorsby's eligibility, said that the NCAA can't prevent him from participating on Texas Tech's football team for the 2026 season.

The NCAA claimed that the ruling undermines and corrupts the integrity of sports and stated that it would continue to defend against actions that defraud college athletics and threaten competitive integrity.

Sorsby allegedly placed thousands of bets during his college career at Indiana, Cincinnati and Texas Tech, according to legal documents, and was previously diagnosed with gambling and anxiety disorders while at a gambling rehabilitation center in Arizona, according to his attorneys.

ESPN reported that Sorsby, while acting as a scout team and backup quarterback for Indiana, allegedly placed 2,900 bets totaling more than $30,000 from June 2022 to December 2023, which included 40 games involving the Hoosiers.

Student-athletes are prohibited from betting on NCAA-sanctioned sports, college or professional games, and face loss of eligibility if they wager on games involving their own school.