Latest Weather Blog
Saints sign DE Chase Young to one-year deal; Young followed Burrow in 2020 draft
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have signed defensive end Chase Young to a one-year deal worth $13 million, according to a report from ESPN.
Young, who played at Ohio State, was the second player taken in the 2020 NFL draft, behind LSU's Joe Burrow.
Done Deal ??#Saints | @youngchase907 pic.twitter.com/xZLyONqgWs— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 18, 2024
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the transaction in a post on X (formerly Twitter) Monday afternoon.
Comp update: Free-agent DE Chase Young plans to sign a one-year, fully guaranteed $13 million deal with the New Orleans Saints, per sources. pic.twitter.com/sXqHvgTo2S— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2024
Trending News
Young was drafted by Washington and played last year for the San Francisco 49ers.
In four seasons between Washington (2020-23) and the San Francisco 49ers (2023), Young appeared in 43 regular season games with 32 starts and totaled 100 tackles (67 solo), 16.5 sacks for a loss of 87 yards, 20 stops for loss, nine passes defensed, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
Fully recovered from a season-ending knee injury suffered in 2021, Young played in 16 regular season games with six starts in 2023 for both the Commanders and 49ers after a midseason trade and recorded 25 tackles (17 solo), had a career-best 15 quarterback hurries, tied his career-high with 7.5 takedowns and added two passes defensed.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
City leaders ask residents to collaborate with BRPD to curb crime in...
-
Former Addis Police officer pleads guilty to manslaughter, negligent injuring for fatal...
-
Inspector General says multiple failures led to fentanyl death of 2-year-old in...
-
Council to vote on UDC change regarding forensic facilities
-
Sunday Journal: Lent at St. James
Sports Video
-
Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball team to face Rice in the first...
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
LSU Softball takes down Texas with early momentum
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...
-
Back from Omaha, it's opening day at Alex Box Stadium - What's...