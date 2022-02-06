40°
Latest Weather Blog
Saints running back Alvin Kamara arrested in Las Vegas, booked on battery charge
LAS VEGAS - Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday after allegedly beating someone up in a Las Vegas nightclub.
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the victim was at a hospital Saturday afternoon and reported a battery to officers around 5:50 p.m.
The victim told officers he was beaten up by Kamara at a nightclub in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.
Officers arrested Kamara Sunday and said he was taken into custody without incident.
Kamara was booked for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Officers did not release what injuries the victim suffered.
Trending News
Kamara is scheduled to appear in court Monday. His bail is set at $5,000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Murder trial put on hold after attorneys test positive for COVID-19
-
Local hockey team pushing to bring ice rink back to the capital...
-
Spanish Town ball making a comeback after COVID cancellation
-
Tiger fans can buy favorite player's jersey; athlete makes money on new...
-
DOTD planning to add HOV lanes to I-12 in coming years