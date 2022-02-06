40°
Saints running back Alvin Kamara arrested in Las Vegas, booked on battery charge

Sunday, February 06 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

LAS VEGAS - Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday after allegedly beating someone up in a Las Vegas nightclub.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the victim was at a hospital Saturday afternoon and reported a battery to officers around 5:50 p.m.

The victim told officers he was beaten up by Kamara at a nightclub in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Officers arrested Kamara Sunday and said he was taken into custody without incident.

Kamara was booked for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Officers did not release what injuries the victim suffered.

Kamara is scheduled to appear in court Monday. His bail is set at $5,000. 

