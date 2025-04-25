Saints pass up on Shedeur Sanders to grab a different QB in the 2nd Round of the NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis.- The New Orleans Saints found their quarterback in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft, selecting Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough with the 40th overall pick.

Shough is a 6'5" and 225-pound 7th-year senior who will turn 26 near the start of this season in September. He started at Louisville for one year, racked up 3,195 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The New Orleans broke a 54-year streak when they drafted Shough in the 2025 draft. It is the first time that the Saints used a first or second-round pick on a quarterback since 1971 when they drafted Archie Manning.

The Saints drafted Shough as the team is currently facing uncertainties and questions at the quarterback position, as Derek Carr is dealing with a reported shoulder injury.

