79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

REPORT: Saints QB Derek Carr dealing with shoulder injury; availability for this season in doubt

2 hours 27 minutes 32 seconds ago Friday, April 11 2025 Apr 11, 2025 April 11, 2025 4:16 PM April 11, 2025 in News
Source: NFL Network
By: Hunter McCann

NEW ORLEANS- The New Orleans Saints have a new hurdle to clear heading into the NFL draft in less than two weeks.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that QB Derek Carr is dealing with a shoulder injury that has the potential to sideline him this season.

The Saints currently have the 9th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft. The draft is from Thursday, April 24-Saturday, April 26, and will air on WBRZ.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days