Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Saints name Spencer Rattler their starting QB for 2025 season

1 hour 6 minutes 7 seconds ago Tuesday, August 26 2025 Aug 26, 2025 August 26, 2025 1:56 PM August 26, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

NEW ORLEANS - After weeks of battle, the New Orleans Saints have named Spencer Rattler their starting quarterback. The team made the official decision on Tuesday afternoon.

Rattler and rookie QB Tyler Shough had been in a battle for the position throughout training camp and preseason. 

After three preseason games, Rattler went 30/43 passing (69.8%) for 295 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 inteception.

Shough finished those three games 36/54 passing (66.7%) for 333 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

The Saints will open their 2025 season under new head coach Kellen Moore on Sunday, Sept. 7 at home against the Arizona Cardinals.

