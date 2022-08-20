75°
Saints lose to Packers 20-10, fall to 0-2 in the preseason

2 hours 37 minutes 43 seconds ago Friday, August 19 2022
By: Corey Rholdon

GREEN BAY - The New Orleans Saints lose to the Green Bay Packers in game 2 of the preseason. Most of the team's starters did not play, as quarterback Ian Book played the entirety of the game.

Book struggled yet again, only having 113 passing yards for the game and 2 turnovers. Green Bay QB Jordan Love, on the other hand, looked solid, leading the Packers on a few scoring possessions. 

Former LSU Tiger Danny Etling closed out the game with a 51 yard rushing touchdown. The Saints now fall to 0-2 in the preseason. 

New Orleans will come back home to face the Chargers next Friday to wrap up the preseason. 

