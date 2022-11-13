Saints lose on the road 20-10 to the Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - The New Orleans Saints lost another tough game on the road to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 20-10. The Saints now fall to 3-7 on the season and last place in the NFC South.

The Steelers drew first blood off a George Pickens 1-yard TD run with 5:06 in the first quarter, making it a 7-0 game. From there it would be a defensive struggle for both teams as both defenses would force a series of punts. Pittsburgh would eventually go on to take a two possession lead after a 33-yard Matthew Wright FG early in the 2nd quarter.

The Saints finally got on the board with a couple of late 2nd quarter scoring drives which included a 44-yard Wil Lutz FG and a 15-yard TD pass to Juwan Johnson to close out the half 10-10.

The second half of the game was all Pittsburgh, scoring 10 unanswered points in the 4th quarter. The Saints were held scoreless in the entire second half.

New Orleans struggled to contain Najee Harris and the Pittsburgh rushing attack all game. The Steelers as a team ran the ball 43 total times for a total of 217 yards. Najee Harris had 20 carries for 99 yards and averaged 5.0 yards per attempt.

Meanwhile, Alvin Kamara and the Saints couldn't find any rhythm offensively, especially on the ground. Kamara finished as the team's leading rusher with 8 carries for 26 yards.

Quarterback Andy Dalton also had a rough day, finishing with 174 yards, 1 TD, and 2 4th quarter interceptions that helped seal the win for Pittsburgh.

Overall as a team, penalties once again proved to be costly for New Orleans, finishing the game with 10 total penalties for 74 yards.

New Orleans now finds themselves in last place in the NFC South behind the Carolina Panthers. Next up, the Saints will be back home to take on the defending champion Rams next Sunday at noon.