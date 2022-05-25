Saints finalize preseason schedule with one home game for 2022 season

75°
By: Michael Cauble
The New Orleans Saints finalized their preseason schedule for the 2022 season that includes just one home game during the tune-up process.

New Orleans will play at the Houston Texans on Sat., August 13 at 7 p.m. CT and then will face the Packers at Lambeau Field on Fri. Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. CT.

New Orleans closes out the preseason by hosting the Los Angeles Chargers on Fri. Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. CT.

2022 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS PRESEASON SCHEDULE PRESENTED BY SEATGEEK (All times CENTRAL)

Date Opponent Kickoff TV
Aug. 13 at Houston Texans 7:00 p.m. FOX 8/Gray TV
Aug. 19 at Green Bay Packers 7:00 p.m. FOX 8/Gray TV
Aug. 26 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 7:00 p.m. FOX 8/Gray TV

