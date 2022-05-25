75°
Saints finalize preseason schedule with one home game for 2022 season
The New Orleans Saints finalized their preseason schedule for the 2022 season that includes just one home game during the tune-up process.
New Orleans will play at the Houston Texans on Sat., August 13 at 7 p.m. CT and then will face the Packers at Lambeau Field on Fri. Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. CT.
New Orleans closes out the preseason by hosting the Los Angeles Chargers on Fri. Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. CT.
2022 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS PRESEASON SCHEDULE PRESENTED BY SEATGEEK (All times CENTRAL)
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff
|TV
|Aug. 13
|at Houston Texans
|7:00 p.m.
|FOX 8/Gray TV
|Aug. 19
|at Green Bay Packers
|7:00 p.m.
|FOX 8/Gray TV
|Aug. 26
|vs. Los Angeles Chargers
|7:00 p.m.
|FOX 8/Gray TV
