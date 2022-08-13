Saints fall to the Texans 17-13 in first preseason game

New Orleans Football Network

HOUSTON - It was a rough start to the Dennis Allen era, as the New Orleans Saints lost to the Texans 17-13 in the first preseason game.

The Saints had a perfect start to the game with the defense having a 3 and out, then the offense going right down the field cap off by an Andy Dalton screen pass to Dwayne Washington who took it 9 yards for the score.

That was Dalton's only series of the game, he finished going five-for-five for 51 yards and a TD. Ian Book came in afterwards where he had two straight possessions with a turnover. First on a tip ball that was picked off by Texans Tremon Smith, then a fumbled snap.

Houston would take advantage with a Jeff Driskel touchdown pass to Jalen Cook. Book though would bounce back leading the Saints on two scoring drives, and a give the team a 13-10 lead. He finished the night with 121 yards and one INT.

The Saints defense forced 3 interceptions on the night, and held the Texans scoreless for most of the second half. But 3 coverage breakdowns allowed the Texans an opportunity to win it, and they did as Driskel found Jaleel Johnson for a 6 yard touchdown with 25 second left.

New Orleans will now head to Green Bay and practice with the Packers next week before playing them next Friday.