78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

RV caught on fire in Central, no injuries reported

3 hours 4 minutes 10 seconds ago Saturday, May 25 2024 May 25, 2024 May 25, 2024 10:30 PM May 25, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

CENTRAL - A small fire burned a hole through an RV and the shed it was housed under Saturday evening. 

The Central and Baton Rouge fire departments responded to the call around 8 p.m. near the end of Morgan Road. 

Fire officials said the flames were contained to the RV and the shed. No people were injured and no other structures were harmed. 

Trending News

Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days