RV catches fire, shuts down traffic on I-10 in West Baton Rouge

By: Jeremy Krail

PORT ALLEN - A burning vehicle on a stretch of I-10 known for major crashes shut down eastbound traffic Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze was first spotted just before 3:30 p.m. on I-10 near LA 415. West Baton Rouge traffic official Ken Albarez says a motor home caught fire on the roadway. The blaze did not appear to be the result of a crash.

The interstate reopened just before 6 p.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

That portion of the interstate is infamous for the number of deadly crashes that have happened there, many of them involving 18-wheelers. In February, another crash shut down the same spot on the interstate after a trucker fell asleep behind the wheel.

Westbound traffic is still stopped at the scene of the fire.

