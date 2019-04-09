Latest Weather Blog
RV catches fire, shuts down traffic on I-10 in West Baton Rouge
PORT ALLEN - A burning vehicle on a stretch of I-10 known for major crashes shut down eastbound traffic Tuesday afternoon.
The blaze was first spotted just before 3:30 p.m. on I-10 near LA 415. West Baton Rouge traffic official Ken Albarez says a motor home caught fire on the roadway. The blaze did not appear to be the result of a crash.
The interstate reopened just before 6 p.m.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
I-10 East is CLOSED before LA 415 due to a vehicle fire; take an alternate route! pic.twitter.com/zFUWQRcy7l— Jordan Whittington (@jwhittingtonBR) April 9, 2019
That portion of the interstate is infamous for the number of deadly crashes that have happened there, many of them involving 18-wheelers. In February, another crash shut down the same spot on the interstate after a trucker fell asleep behind the wheel.
Westbound traffic is still stopped at the scene of the fire.
