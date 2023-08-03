77°
Runoff in Clinton mayoral race
BATON ROUGE - First-term Mayor Lori Ann Bell faces a runoff election in December.
Bell failed to win enough votes in Tuesday's election to avoid a runoff. Bell faces former mayor Don Reason, Sr.
Bell garnered 33% of the votes - about 292 cast in support of her. Reason received 319 votes, or 36%.
Reason lost the last mayoral election to Bell.
The third place finisher Melvin Spears, Jr. had a 278 votes.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This version of the story corrects an inaccurate report about no runoff being needed in this race. The runoff is set for December 10.
CLICK HERE for a list of area election results.
