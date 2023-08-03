77°
Runoff in Clinton mayoral race

6 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, November 08 2016
BATON ROUGE - First-term Mayor Lori Ann Bell faces a runoff election in December.

Bell failed to win enough votes in Tuesday's election to avoid a runoff.  Bell faces former mayor Don Reason, Sr.  

Bell garnered 33% of the votes - about 292 cast in support of her.  Reason received 319 votes, or 36%.

Reason lost the last mayoral election to Bell.  

The third place finisher Melvin Spears, Jr. had a 278 votes.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This version of the story corrects an inaccurate report about no runoff being needed in this race.  The runoff is set for December 10.

CLICK HERE for a list of area election results. 

