Runoff in Clinton mayoral race

BATON ROUGE - First-term Mayor Lori Ann Bell faces a runoff election in December.

Bell failed to win enough votes in Tuesday's election to avoid a runoff. Bell faces former mayor Don Reason, Sr.

Bell garnered 33% of the votes - about 292 cast in support of her. Reason received 319 votes, or 36%.



Reason lost the last mayoral election to Bell.

The third place finisher Melvin Spears, Jr. had a 278 votes.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This version of the story corrects an inaccurate report about no runoff being needed in this race. The runoff is set for December 10.