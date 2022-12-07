Runaway child in Gonzales area found, family confirms

GONZALES - Family of an 11-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from home in Ascension Parish confirmed he was found Tuesday morning.

Sheriff's deputies said 11-year-old Zylan Bailey of Gonzales was last seen near Pelican Crossing around 9 a.m. Tuesday. He was wearing a red shirt and carrying multiple backpacks, one of them green with cartoon characters on it.

Family of the boy confirmed to WBRZ shortly before 10:30 a.m. that Zylan was found and is safe.