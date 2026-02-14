70°
Latest Weather Blog
Royal Krewe of Royalty Parade held in Plaquemine on Saturday
PLAQUEMINE - A community in Plaquemine kicked off their Mardi Gras celebrations Saturday afternoon.
Trending News
Tons of people flooded Meriam Street for the Royal Krewe of Royalty Parade. Many floats were decked out in themes including superheroes and streetcars.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 Make a Difference: The Steam Expo
-
City of St. George formally launches Chamber of Commerce
-
U.S. Senate candidates open 13-week sprint to show off credentials to Louisiana...
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-12 westbound by Albany shut down as officials work...
-
Krewe of Southdowns rolled through Baton Rouge on Friday night
Sports Video
-
LSU and Southern Baseball start their season on the diamond
-
Reigning national champion LSU baseball team returns as 2026 season starts with...
-
Madison Prep girl's basketball takes down Parkview Baptist in regular season finale
-
LSU baseball ready for season opener Friday
-
Drew Brees set to ride in Krewe of Bacchus following induction into...