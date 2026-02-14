70°
Royal Krewe of Royalty Parade held in Plaquemine on Saturday

Saturday, February 14 2026
PLAQUEMINE - A community in Plaquemine kicked off their Mardi Gras celebrations Saturday afternoon.

Tons of people flooded Meriam Street for the Royal Krewe of Royalty Parade. Many floats were decked out in themes including superheroes and streetcars.

