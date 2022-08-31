Rowdy guests causing small town officials in Livingston Parish to create new rules

KILLIAN- A quiet, peaceful home overlooking the Tickfaw River could be yours for less than $300 a night, all through a short-term rental.

The neighbors say that is where the problem lies. People are showing up on weekends, hosting loud and rowdy parties into the night.

"It's new traffic in the subdivision, especially if it's a big nice house, so it's a big group of people, rather than if it's a single family," Bobby Rogers, HOA president at River Pines, said.

Rogers lives in a nearby subdivision. He says one home in his neighborhood is being rented out, a violation of HOA rules there.

"In reality, a rental house is a business too, so there's some things were going to have to look at to determine what we're going to do about it," Rogers said.

He says that home hasn't had any issues yet, but knows that could quickly change. Down the river, he mayor of Killian says the town has gotten more and more complaints recently about loud parties and things being stolen from homes.

"One of the alderman wanted to 100% do away with them, but over time they have watered that down," Mayor Kenny Bayhi said.

Town officials will now consider an ordinance requiring short-term rental property owners to have a permit.

"The only thing I was really concerned with is we know who these people that are coming in and they aren't just a corporation, a shell company, that's going to take over the mortgage industry in our community," Bayhi said.

The ordinance would also require owners to post signs indicating it's a rental. Guests would have to display parking passes. If owners do not follow the new rules, they could face daily fines.

"It's hard for me to tell people what to do with their personal property, but if the town is going to grow, if people are going to have businesses in the town, they just want people to be responsible for whose in those places," Bayhi said.

The ordinance will be voted on at the next meeting September 13.

Read the ordinance here.