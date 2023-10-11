Roundabout near future Prairieville High School set to open before Thanksgiving

PRAIRIEVILLE - Since May, the intersection at Private Road 929 and Parker Road has been closed for construction. Parish officials say that could change sometime next month.

Aaron Lawler, former chairman of transportation for Ascension Parish and now a parish council member, says the progress of a roundabout at that intersection was brought up at the latest council meeting. To his surprise, it was announced the construction will be finished before Thanksgiving.

"It's an 80 day contract, we had to add eight days to it, so it's an 88 day total contract from closing down that intersection until it's going to be back opened up," Lawler said.

Once the roundabout opens, it will bring some relief to the heavy traffic that plagues the narrow roads surrounding Prairieville Primary and the future Prairieville High School. But, construction will likely still be ongoing once Prairieville High School opens, because those roads need to be widened.

"Both of those are going to be widened. We'll be adding turn lanes down the middle which certainly will make it safer," Lawler said.

According to Daniel Helms, Chief Traffic Engineer for the parish, plans to widen the road are behind schedule due to utility relocations. Right of way acquisition is underway and Helms doesn't expect to see construction beginning until early 2024.

"There's still a chance it gets done before the opening of the school. We're definitely working in that direction," Lawler said.