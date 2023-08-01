92°
Latest Weather Blog
Roundabout in Sorrento reopens after 18-wheeler rolls over
SORRENTO - Deputies and road crews were able to upright a semi truck that blocked a roundabout in Ascension Parish Tuesday morning.
Trending News
The sheriff's office first reported the crash around 11 a.m., near the intersection of LA 22 and LA 70 in Sorrento, just south of I-10. It did not appear that anyone was badly hurt.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New state laws going into effect Tuesday - See what the legislature...
-
2,400 still without power amid storm cleanup - Latest from Entergy here
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Attorneys say officials 'gaslit' public with falsehoods in Madison Brooks...
-
Ahead of new school year, Ascension Public Schools share tips to keep...
-
Person badly hurt, four Entergy transmission structures damaged after roof collapse in...