92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Roundabout in Sorrento reopens after 18-wheeler rolls over

8 hours 1 minute 48 seconds ago Tuesday, August 01 2023 Aug 1, 2023 August 01, 2023 11:20 AM August 01, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SORRENTO - Deputies and road crews were able to upright a semi truck that blocked a roundabout in Ascension Parish Tuesday morning.

Trending News

The sheriff's office first reported the crash around 11 a.m., near the intersection of LA 22 and LA 70 in Sorrento, just south of I-10. It did not appear that anyone was badly hurt. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days