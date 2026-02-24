59°
Hammond Police looking for two people suspected of using counterfeit bills at local store

Tuesday, February 24 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

HAMMOND - The Hammond Police Department is searching for two people separately accused of using counterfeit bills at a local store.

The police department said the two suspects entered the business on Friday. These are believed to be two separate incidents, as there is no evidence to suspect the people involved know each other.

Anyone with information is urged to contact officials at 985-277-5756.

