Baton Rouge man, woman arrested for alleged identity theft used to get $19k car loan in Assumption

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man and woman were arrested for allegedly stealing the identity of an Assumption Parish resident to secure a fraudulent $19,000 car loan.

David Glenn Dixon II, 44, and Audrey Leah Berber, 37, each face charges of identity theft, bank fraud, forgery and computer fraud.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said it began investigating after a parish resident reported an issue on his credit report, finding an unauthorized charge that was used to apply for the car loan. After probing further, deputies say they found financial and phone records linking Dixon and Berber to the identity theft and several other financial crimes.

Both were arrested in Baton Rouge and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. Berber has since been transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center, but Dixon remains in EBR.