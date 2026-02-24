59°
Zachary Fire Department: Shed caught fire after attempted controlled burn on Jersey Drive
ZACHARY - The Zachary Fire Department said a shed caught fire Tuesday on Jersey Drive after the owners attempted to do a controlled burn.
According to officials on scene, wind picked up embers of the controlled burns, resulting in the shed, a car and a neighboring yard catching fire. No injuries were reported at this time.
The Zachary Fire Department asks people do not ignore the red flag warning currently active and to wait to burn their things.
