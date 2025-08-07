Ronn Bell sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder of Sadie Roberts-Joseph

BATON ROUGE — Ronn Bell was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for the 2019 murder of Sadie Roberts-Joseph.

"Today, the Court denied Ronn Bell’s motion for a new trial and post-verdict judgment of acquittal. Today, the defendant stood before the Court and falsely claimed innocence. A jury saw the truth when they convicted Ronn Bell of second-degree murder. The Court saw the truth. Justice was finally done, and the defendant was sentenced to life imprisonment for the brutal slaying of Ms. Sadie, a mother, grandmother, and tireless community leader," District Attorney Hillar Moore said.

Bell was found guilty in June of murdering his landlord, 75-year-old Roberts-Joseph, after falling behind on his rent. Her body was found in the trunk of her car near a vacant house on North 20th Street.

Roberts-Joseph was a civil rights activist in the capital city and helped found an African-American museum.