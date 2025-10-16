84°
Latest Weather Blog
'Roco Challenge' competition takes place by Baton Rouge Fire Department headquarters
BATON ROUGE - A training event called the Roco Challenge where agencies compete in training scenarios took place Thursday by the Baton Rouge Fire Department headquarters.
Seven teams competed at Roco Rescue for two days to handle "real rescue problems." Participants had to climb structures with rope and carry an injured person in a gurney across rough surfaces, among other challenges.
Trending News
More information on events at Roco Rescue is available here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State officials honor two capital area schools as Blue Ribbon recipients after...
-
Southern announces enhanced security for Homecoming 'in light of recent threats'
-
29-year-old barber killed in shooting after disagreement over tattoo off Greenwell Springs...
-
Landry summons lawmakers to Baton Rouge to deal with election issues for...
-
Lottery tickets, scratch-offs could soon be available on mobile devices in Louisiana
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 6: Ean Hills
-
LSU men's basketball takes turn at SEC Media Days
-
LSU women's basketball previews the upcoming season at SEC Tipoff
-
National championship-winning LSU baseball team to visit White House next week
-
Southern looks to turn things around after their worst start in 54...