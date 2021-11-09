Robinhood says millions of customer names, email addresses taken in data breach

Robinhood, a popular online stock trading platform, was hacked last week in a ransomware incident that compromised the personal data of more than seven million of its customers.

According to BBC News, millions of customers' email addresses and names were exposed.

But on November 3, a malicious hacker socially engineered a customer service representative over the phone to get access to customer support systems, and in doing so gained access to the names, email addresses, dates of birth, and zip codes of approximately 310 customers.

That said, company representatives say they do not believe the most sensitive information it gathers, such as social security numbers and financial information, was compromised.

Robinhood also says it opted to reject a demand for payment and instead, reported the attack to the appropriate law enforcement authorities.

The company also hired an external cyber-security firm to assist them in navigating the ordeal.

"We owe it to our customers to be transparent and act with integrity," the company's security officer, Caleb Sima, said in a published statement.

"Following a diligent review, putting the entire Robinhood community on notice of this incident now is the right thing to do," it said.

Robinhood, which is a platform to facilitate low-volume share trading, became exceedingly popular earlier this year.