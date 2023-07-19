91°
Robbers stole puppy at gunpoint after luring owner into trap; dog found safe

2 hours 13 minutes 33 seconds ago Wednesday, July 19 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A person was robbed at gunpoint after they arranged a meet-up with someone who said they were interested in buying a puppy. 

Baton Rouge Police said the robbers staged the hold-up at an address on Madison Avenue then took the victim's dog, cash and a handgun. 

On Wednesday, police said officers safely recovered the dog and stolen valuables. They also identified three suspects: Ajavin Carter, Matthew Hunt and Anthony Schaffer III.

The three are suspected of carrying out at least two separate armed robberies, according to police. All three were booked on charges including armed robbery and illegal carrying of a weapon. 

