Road sign topples onto I-10 in New Orleans

1 hour 14 minutes 10 seconds ago Friday, September 24 2021 Sep 24, 2021 September 24, 2021 4:56 PM September 24, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - An exit sign fell onto I-10 Friday afternoon, blocking multiple lanes on the interstate in New Orleans. 

WWL-TV reports the sign initially blocked three westbound lanes on the interstate. I-10 was temporarily closed in both directions as paramedics and firefighter responded to the scene. 

The sign has been moved out the main roadway and is now blocking the West-End off ramp.

Several vehicles were damaged, but no serious injuries have been reported. 

