Road closures following Hurricane Francine
This is a running story of all road closures as a result of Hurricane Francine moving over Louisiana. This story will be updated as closures are added and removed.
Expect places that typically flood to do so.
Ascension Parish:
La. 1 North in Donaldsonville from Hwy. 405 to the parish line
La. 22/Walter Hill Road in Darrow due to downed tree
La. 621 at Joe Gautreaux Rd is closed due to a tree down and power lines in the roadway
Bluff Road at La. 74 in Geismar
La. 75 at Rena Melancon Road in Darrow
D Thibaut Drive at Mississippi Street in Donaldsonville
Acosta Road at 1 South in Donaldsonville
La. 1 between McCall Road and River Road in Donaldsonville due to fallen power cables
47794 Amite River Road in St. Amant
La. 1 northbound due to downed power lines
La. 942 for a quarter mile, south of La. 22 has both lanes closed due to a tree falling on a power line in the roadway.
Assumption Parish:
La. 1010 eastbound between La. 1 and La. 308 due to fallen trees
La. 1 just north of La. 402 is closed due to downed trees.
East Baton Rouge Parish:
Christopher Crossing Drive between Bryans Crossing Avenue and Jefferson Highway due to flooding and debris
Delmont Place on Shelley Street between North Foster and Elm Street due to flooding and debris
East Feliciana Parish:
La. 955 near Osdell Lane
Iberville Parish:
7420 Bayou Paul, is closed due to a tree down in the roadway. Please avoid the area.
Livingston Parish:
The intersection of North Doyle and Hopkins roads (closed due to power lines across North Doyle Road and a tree across Hopkins Road.)
La. 22 at Bull Run Road
Palmer just north of Willie Lane due to tree downed
St. Mary Parish:
La. 662 from Zacarter to Bayou L'Ourse
Tangipahoa Parish:
Barringer Road closed until further notice
La. 40 at Sweetwater Road
La. 1064 west of La. 443
West Baton Rouge Parish:
River Road between Bird Heights Avenue and Addis Lane due to large tree blocking roadway
