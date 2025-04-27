New College Drive exit configuration goes into effect Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - Construction began in 2021 and this is just a piece of the puzzle. A planned change to the end of the westbound College Drive exit ramp was delayed until Tuesday and opened this morning.

The new four-lane configuration at the traffic signal was scheduled to open Sunday, but expected stormy weather led to its delay until 5 a.m. Tuesday. The change is expected to give drivers a smoother transition when exiting at College Drive, DOTD spokesman Rodney Mallet said.

"It’s going to make it much easier for people to get off at College Drive and much easier for those people who want to continue going west they don’t have to fight the exit traffic,” Mallet said.

When the continuous traffic lane opens, drivers will be able to bypass the signal and go straight to Corporate Boulevard.